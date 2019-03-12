ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو الناخبين بالدوائر الشاغرة التوجه السبت 13 إبريل القادم لانتخاب ممثليهم
دعت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات والاستفتاء الناخبين في الدوائر الانتخابية الشاغرة وعددها 34 دائرة التوجه في الساعة الثامنة من صباح يوم السبت الموافق 13 إبريل 2019م إلى صناديق الاقتراع للإدلاء بأصواتهم لانتخاب ممثليهم لعضوية مجلس النواب.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو المنظمات والسفارات والأحزاب للرقابة على انتخابات ملء المقاعد الشاغرة
أمسية ثقافية للمكفوفين بأمانة العاصمة
مناقشة خطة قطاع تحفيظ القرآن بوزارة الأوقاف بشأن مسابقة القرآن الكريم
رئيس الوزراء ينوه بالأدوار المهمة للمرأة في بناء الأوطان
_It is disturbing that civilians in Yemen continue to die in a conflict that must be resolved
[12/مارس/2019]

SANAA, MARCH. 12 (Saba) - The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians in Kushar district of Hajjah province.

Many wounded children were taken to hospitals in Abs district and capital Sanaa for treatment, and many may need medical evacuation to survive, Lise, in a statement to Saba.

The reports issued by the province of Hajjah indicated that several civilians were killed after targeting several houses in the district of Kushar. Medical sources reported that 22 people were killed, including 12 children and 10 women, and up to 30 people were reported, among them 14 children aged between One year to 18 years, Grande said.

"We condemned unequivocally the fallen of the dead and wounded, and we express our condolences to the families of the victims," she said.

"It is outrageous to continue the unjustifiable death of innocent civilians in a conflict that must and can be resolved," she said.

Yemenis face hunger and suffering more than any other country, and that Hajjah is one of the worst affected provinces, where more than 1 million people suffer from hunger and thousands have been reported to be infected with cholera recently, she also said.

"We are doing everything we can to reach people who need help in Hajjah and across the country, we also distribute emergency supplies, help people get safe drinking water, and we have sent emergency medical teams," she added.

EM


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
