SANAA, MARCH. 12 (Saba) - The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing and wounding of dozens of civilians in Kushar district of Hajjah province.



Many wounded children were taken to hospitals in Abs district and capital Sanaa for treatment, and many may need medical evacuation to survive, Lise, in a statement to Saba.



The reports issued by the province of Hajjah indicated that several civilians were killed after targeting several houses in the district of Kushar. Medical sources reported that 22 people were killed, including 12 children and 10 women, and up to 30 people were reported, among them 14 children aged between One year to 18 years, Grande said.



"We condemned unequivocally the fallen of the dead and wounded, and we express our condolences to the families of the victims," she said.



"It is outrageous to continue the unjustifiable death of innocent civilians in a conflict that must and can be resolved," she said.



Yemenis face hunger and suffering more than any other country, and that Hajjah is one of the worst affected provinces, where more than 1 million people suffer from hunger and thousands have been reported to be infected with cholera recently, she also said.



"We are doing everything we can to reach people who need help in Hajjah and across the country, we also distribute emergency supplies, help people get safe drinking water, and we have sent emergency medical teams," she added.



