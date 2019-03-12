Press conference held for National Salvation Government, Health minister on coalition crime in Kushar [12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) - A press conference was held on Monday in Sanaa by Minister of Information Dheifallah Al-Shami and Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, on the crime committed by the US-backed coalition aggression warplanes in the area of ​​Maghreba-Talan, Kushar district, Hajjah.











At the conference, the spokesman of the government, information minister pointed out that this crime comes at a time when the world celebrates International Women's Day.











He said that "The aggression coalition led by America and Saudi Arabia celebrated International Women's Day, in another way, sending its planes to target Yemeni women and children."











He pointed out that the coalition of aggression committed this massacre against women from the families of Hadi, Zlail, Ahdab and Akish in Kushar.











He added that hostile warplanes targeted the women as they move to hide in the houses despite the clear images taken by their planes in flagrant violation of international norms and charters.











The Minister stressed the importance of the role of the media in uncovering the facts and exposing the crimes of aggression.











He stressed the need for the media to take responsibility for transmitting the truth through voice, image and speech.











"Now 13 bodies have arrived at Kuwait Hospital and the media can verify this by going directly to the hospital and photographing them," he said.











For his part, the Minister of Public Health and Population called on international organizations working in Yemen to take a stand condemning the ugly crime against women and children in Kushar, which killed 41 martyrs and wounded children and women.











He called on the United Nations and Secretary General to take a clear position, condemn this crime and to try the American-British-Israeli-Saudi-American coalition's criminals.











Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel also called on supporters of women and the world's free men to raise their voices.











"When we learned of this terrible crime, we sent ambulances but the aggression targeted one of them," he said.











"We have received the wounded in hospital 48 in the capital and their condition is critical. We urgently call on the United Nations to send planes to transport the seriously wounded abroad, as well as to send medicines and medical supplies for their treatment," he said.











The Minister of Health reiterated that the health situation is catastrophic and the ministry was unable to meet the calls of patients.











He called on everyone to intervene to save the health situation in the country.











A statement issued by the Ministry of Health, followed by the spokesman of the ministry, Dr. Yousef Al-Hazzari, condemned the crime and mentioned the names of martyrs and wounded and their ages.

















AA

Saba