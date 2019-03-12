ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 08:49:44م
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو الناخبين بالدوائر الشاغرة التوجه السبت 13 إبريل القادم لانتخاب ممثليهم
دعت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات والاستفتاء الناخبين في الدوائر الانتخابية الشاغرة وعددها 34 دائرة التوجه في الساعة الثامنة من صباح يوم السبت الموافق 13 إبريل 2019م إلى صناديق الاقتراع للإدلاء بأصواتهم لانتخاب ممثليهم لعضوية مجلس النواب.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو المنظمات والسفارات والأحزاب للرقابة على انتخابات ملء المقاعد الشاغرة
أمسية ثقافية للمكفوفين بأمانة العاصمة
مناقشة خطة قطاع تحفيظ القرآن بوزارة الأوقاف بشأن مسابقة القرآن الكريم
رئيس الوزراء ينوه بالأدوار المهمة للمرأة في بناء الأوطان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Press conference held for National Salvation Government, Health minister on coalition crime in Kushar
[12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) - A press conference was held on Monday in Sanaa by Minister of Information Dheifallah Al-Shami and Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, on the crime committed by the US-backed coalition aggression warplanes in the area of ​​Maghreba-Talan, Kushar district, Hajjah.





At the conference, the spokesman of the government, information minister pointed out that this crime comes at a time when the world celebrates International Women's Day.





He said that "The aggression coalition led by America and Saudi Arabia celebrated International Women's Day, in another way, sending its planes to target Yemeni women and children."





He pointed out that the coalition of aggression committed this massacre against women from the families of Hadi, Zlail, Ahdab and Akish in Kushar.





He added that hostile warplanes targeted the women as they move to hide in the houses despite the clear images taken by their planes in flagrant violation of international norms and charters.





The Minister stressed the importance of the role of the media in uncovering the facts and exposing the crimes of aggression.





He stressed the need for the media to take responsibility for transmitting the truth through voice, image and speech.





"Now 13 bodies have arrived at Kuwait Hospital and the media can verify this by going directly to the hospital and photographing them," he said.





For his part, the Minister of Public Health and Population called on international organizations working in Yemen to take a stand condemning the ugly crime against women and children in Kushar, which killed 41 martyrs and wounded children and women.





He called on the United Nations and Secretary General to take a clear position, condemn this crime and to try the American-British-Israeli-Saudi-American coalition's criminals.





Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel also called on supporters of women and the world's free men to raise their voices.





"When we learned of this terrible crime, we sent ambulances but the aggression targeted one of them," he said.





"We have received the wounded in hospital 48 in the capital and their condition is critical. We urgently call on the United Nations to send planes to transport the seriously wounded abroad, as well as to send medicines and medical supplies for their treatment," he said.





The Minister of Health reiterated that the health situation is catastrophic and the ministry was unable to meet the calls of patients.





He called on everyone to intervene to save the health situation in the country.





A statement issued by the Ministry of Health, followed by the spokesman of the ministry, Dr. Yousef Al-Hazzari, condemned the crime and mentioned the names of martyrs and wounded and their ages.








AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
