Source denies propaganda promoted by coalition on targeting redeployment Commission for coalition [12/مارس/2019] HODEIDAH, March 12 (Saba) - A source in the redeployment committee denied rumors promoted by the saudi-led aggression coalition against the headquarters over the targeting of redeployment committee, which represents the forces of aggression in the province of Hodeidah.



The source said in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that these accusations come within the framework of disinformation, coverage of their disavowal and delay in the implementation of the agreement.



The source also confirmed that the heroes of the army, the popular forces and the honorable citizens of Tihama are committed to a cease-fire.



The source pointed out that the daily violations and missile and artillery bombardments and other violations are coming only by the forces of aggression and mercenaries, especially as they are a mixture of mercenaries and multiple factions and non-disciplined elements of criminality, including al-Qaeda elements, Janjawid, EAU and Saudi soldiers and for this violation continues unceasingly.



AA

Saba