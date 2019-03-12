ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 08:49:44م
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو الناخبين بالدوائر الشاغرة التوجه السبت 13 إبريل القادم لانتخاب ممثليهم
دعت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات والاستفتاء الناخبين في الدوائر الانتخابية الشاغرة وعددها 34 دائرة التوجه في الساعة الثامنة من صباح يوم السبت الموافق 13 إبريل 2019م إلى صناديق الاقتراع للإدلاء بأصواتهم لانتخاب ممثليهم لعضوية مجلس النواب.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
آخر الأخبار:
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو المنظمات والسفارات والأحزاب للرقابة على انتخابات ملء المقاعد الشاغرة
أمسية ثقافية للمكفوفين بأمانة العاصمة
مناقشة خطة قطاع تحفيظ القرآن بوزارة الأوقاف بشأن مسابقة القرآن الكريم
رئيس الوزراء ينوه بالأدوار المهمة للمرأة في بناء الأوطان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Source denies propaganda promoted by coalition on targeting redeployment Commission for coalition
[12/مارس/2019] HODEIDAH, March 12 (Saba) - A source in the redeployment committee denied rumors promoted by the saudi-led aggression coalition against the headquarters over the targeting of redeployment committee, which represents the forces of aggression in the province of Hodeidah.

The source said in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that these accusations come within the framework of disinformation, coverage of their disavowal and delay in the implementation of the agreement.

The source also confirmed that the heroes of the army, the popular forces and the honorable citizens of Tihama are committed to a cease-fire.

The source pointed out that the daily violations and missile and artillery bombardments and other violations are coming only by the forces of aggression and mercenaries, especially as they are a mixture of mercenaries and multiple factions and non-disciplined elements of criminality, including al-Qaeda elements, Janjawid, EAU and Saudi soldiers and for this violation continues unceasingly.

AA
Saba
