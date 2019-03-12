Army inflicts on saudi-led coalition heavy losses over last 24 hours [12/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 12 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Tuesday inflicted on the mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition heavy losses during various attacks in war-fronts, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



In Najran, the army repelled an infiltration of mercenaries west of Sudis killing and injuring tens, he said.



An enemy-led military vehicle was destroyed in the same area and its crew's members were killed, he said.



Seven other military vehicles carrying groups of mercenaries were destroyed in Ajasher desert while their crews' members were killed.



In Jizan, the army repelled another infiltration from three axes off Qais mount leaving huge losses in the enemy's troops, he add.



However the attempt was covered by the enemy's air force but without any concert progress on ground, he said.



The army attacked the saudi army's and mercenaries sites east of Jahfan after the artillery had shelled them leaving huge losses int their ranks, he added.



Scores of mercenaries were killed off Qais mount when the army ambushed them and others were killed and injured when the army foiled their infiltration in Madafen, he added.



The army killed and injured 60 mercenaries and destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, in addition to a military vehicle while repelling three infiltration toward Aleeb crossing, Asir province, he added.



He affirmed that others were killed when the army attacked them in Majaza.

Five Zizal-1 missiles were fired on mercenaries' gatherings off Aleeb, he added.



In Jawf, the army killed and injured tens of mercenaries when they repelled their infiltration in Astar front, he said.





AA





Saba