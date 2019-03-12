ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو الناخبين بالدوائر الشاغرة التوجه السبت 13 إبريل القادم لانتخاب ممثليهم
دعت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات والاستفتاء الناخبين في الدوائر الانتخابية الشاغرة وعددها 34 دائرة التوجه في الساعة الثامنة من صباح يوم السبت الموافق 13 إبريل 2019م إلى صناديق الاقتراع للإدلاء بأصواتهم لانتخاب ممثليهم لعضوية مجلس النواب.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو المنظمات والسفارات والأحزاب للرقابة على انتخابات ملء المقاعد الشاغرة
أمسية ثقافية للمكفوفين بأمانة العاصمة
مناقشة خطة قطاع تحفيظ القرآن بوزارة الأوقاف بشأن مسابقة القرآن الكريم
رئيس الوزراء ينوه بالأدوار المهمة للمرأة في بناء الأوطان
Army inflicts on saudi-led coalition heavy losses over last 24 hours
[12/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 12 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Tuesday inflicted on the mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition heavy losses during various attacks in war-fronts, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

In Najran, the army repelled an infiltration of mercenaries west of Sudis killing and injuring tens, he said.

An enemy-led military vehicle was destroyed in the same area and its crew's members were killed, he said.

Seven other military vehicles carrying groups of mercenaries were destroyed in Ajasher desert while their crews' members were killed.

In Jizan, the army repelled another infiltration from three axes off Qais mount leaving huge losses in the enemy's troops, he add.

However the attempt was covered by the enemy's air force but without any concert progress on ground, he said.

The army attacked the saudi army's and mercenaries sites east of Jahfan after the artillery had shelled them leaving huge losses int their ranks, he added.

Scores of mercenaries were killed off Qais mount when the army ambushed them and others were killed and injured when the army foiled their infiltration in Madafen, he added.

The army killed and injured 60 mercenaries and destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, in addition to a military vehicle while repelling three infiltration toward Aleeb crossing, Asir province, he added.

He affirmed that others were killed when the army attacked them in Majaza.
Five Zizal-1 missiles were fired on mercenaries' gatherings off Aleeb, he added.

In Jawf, the army killed and injured tens of mercenaries when they repelled their infiltration in Astar front, he said.


AA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
