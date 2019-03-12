Under-Secretary of State meets WHO Resident Representative [12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Nabil Al-Ghuli, met Tuesday with WHO Resident Representative Dr. Altaf Musani.







The meeting touched upon the horrific crime committed by the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Kushar in Hajjah province, which claimed the lives of more than 20 children and women, coinciding with the celebration of World Women's Day by the world.







The meeting also discussed the use of internationally banned weapons by countries of aggression and their impact on the health and environmental aspects as well as the siege imposed on Yemen, which caused the lack of medicines and medical supplies.







In the meeting, Al-Ghouli welcomed the WHO Resident Representative, pointing to the expansion of the cholera epidemic and efforts to fight it.







Al-Ghali addressed the aspects related to the support of dialysis centers in the provinces and the importance of giving priority to the province of Hodeidah in that regard. He stressed the need to pay attention to school health as schools are places of contagion among children.







The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed readiness to cooperate and provide all facilities for the success of the activities and functions of the World Health Organization.











Saba