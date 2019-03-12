ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 08:49:44م
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو الناخبين بالدوائر الشاغرة التوجه السبت 13 إبريل القادم لانتخاب ممثليهم
دعت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات والاستفتاء الناخبين في الدوائر الانتخابية الشاغرة وعددها 34 دائرة التوجه في الساعة الثامنة من صباح يوم السبت الموافق 13 إبريل 2019م إلى صناديق الاقتراع للإدلاء بأصواتهم لانتخاب ممثليهم لعضوية مجلس النواب.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
اللجنة العليا للانتخابات تدعو المنظمات والسفارات والأحزاب للرقابة على انتخابات ملء المقاعد الشاغرة
أمسية ثقافية للمكفوفين بأمانة العاصمة
مناقشة خطة قطاع تحفيظ القرآن بوزارة الأوقاف بشأن مسابقة القرآن الكريم
رئيس الوزراء ينوه بالأدوار المهمة للمرأة في بناء الأوطان
Under-Secretary of State meets WHO Resident Representative
[12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Nabil Al-Ghuli, met Tuesday with WHO Resident Representative Dr. Altaf Musani.



The meeting touched upon the horrific crime committed by the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Kushar in Hajjah province, which claimed the lives of more than 20 children and women, coinciding with the celebration of World Women's Day by the world.



The meeting also discussed the use of internationally banned weapons by countries of aggression and their impact on the health and environmental aspects as well as the siege imposed on Yemen, which caused the lack of medicines and medical supplies.



In the meeting, Al-Ghouli welcomed the WHO Resident Representative, pointing to the expansion of the cholera epidemic and efforts to fight it.



Al-Ghali addressed the aspects related to the support of dialysis centers in the provinces and the importance of giving priority to the province of Hodeidah in that regard. He stressed the need to pay attention to school health as schools are places of contagion among children.



The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed readiness to cooperate and provide all facilities for the success of the activities and functions of the World Health Organization.





