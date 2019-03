Army kills tens of saudi-led mercenaries in Jawf [12/مارس/2019] JAWF, March 12 (Saba) - The army's artillery force on Tuesday bombarded gatherings of mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling hit the mercenaries' gatherings in Mahashima area leaving huge losses in their ranks, he add.





Saba