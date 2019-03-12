ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:31:35م
غراندي: من المشین استمرار موت المدنیین في اليمن في صراع یجب وممكن حله
أدانت منسقة الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانیة في الیمن ليز غراندي بشدة مقتل وإصابة عشرات المدنيين في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس ملحان بالمحويت
مناقشة الوضع الصحي بمحافظة إب
رئيس قطاع الشئون الفنية: اللجان الأصلية للانتخابات ستبدأ يوم 14 مارس استقبال طلبات الترشح
ارتفاع النفط إلى 67 دولارا مدعوما بتخفيضات أوبك
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Coalition continues violations in Hodeidah targeting Kushar in Hajjah province
[12/مارس/2019]
PROVINCES, MARCH. 12 (Saba) - The forces of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Tuesday continued their violation of the cease-fire agreement in the province of Hodeidah, targeted Kushar district in Hajjah province during the past 24 hours, injuring a woman and a man and destroying public and special properties, a security official told Saba.

A woman and a man were shot by the invaders and mercenaries in al-Jabaliah area in al-Tuhaita district in Hodeidah province, stating that the Saudi-led aggression forces bombed more than 30 Katyusha rockets and 15 artillery shells al-Fazah area in the district, the official added.

In west of al-Tuhaita and al-Fazah, the Saudi-led mercenaries targeted with artillery the citizens' farms, while shelled with number of artillery shelling al-Shagn area, with heavy machine guns east al-Koai village in al-Durihmi district, in coincidence with spy aggression warplane flight in al-Durihmi city skies.

Heavily bombarded with artillery shells and machine guns also targeted the east of Hodeidah, Sana'a and 50th Street and targeted with artillery and machineguns the College of Engineering, Al-Qimah Hotel and Hara al-Dhubayani in the July 7 residential area.

The mercenaries launched three rockets towards al-Etihad hotel in 7 July residential area, and targeted Mobile Tour with 11 artillery shells and towards City Max.

A large fire in one of the commercial hengers area in residential July7 as a result of intensive bombing of the aggression forces on the region, with flights of warplanes and spy in the sky of the city of Hodeidah.

A foiled infiltration north of Hais, killing and injuring dozens of the mercenaries.

In Hajjah province, the aggression warplanes launched an airstrike on the center of Kushar district and five on al-Mandala area, targeting al-Maghraba soak with an airstrike.

EM

Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by