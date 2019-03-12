Coalition continues violations in Hodeidah targeting Kushar in Hajjah province [12/مارس/2019]

PROVINCES, MARCH. 12 (Saba) - The forces of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Tuesday continued their violation of the cease-fire agreement in the province of Hodeidah, targeted Kushar district in Hajjah province during the past 24 hours, injuring a woman and a man and destroying public and special properties, a security official told Saba.



A woman and a man were shot by the invaders and mercenaries in al-Jabaliah area in al-Tuhaita district in Hodeidah province, stating that the Saudi-led aggression forces bombed more than 30 Katyusha rockets and 15 artillery shells al-Fazah area in the district, the official added.



In west of al-Tuhaita and al-Fazah, the Saudi-led mercenaries targeted with artillery the citizens' farms, while shelled with number of artillery shelling al-Shagn area, with heavy machine guns east al-Koai village in al-Durihmi district, in coincidence with spy aggression warplane flight in al-Durihmi city skies.



Heavily bombarded with artillery shells and machine guns also targeted the east of Hodeidah, Sana'a and 50th Street and targeted with artillery and machineguns the College of Engineering, Al-Qimah Hotel and Hara al-Dhubayani in the July 7 residential area.



The mercenaries launched three rockets towards al-Etihad hotel in 7 July residential area, and targeted Mobile Tour with 11 artillery shells and towards City Max.



A large fire in one of the commercial hengers area in residential July7 as a result of intensive bombing of the aggression forces on the region, with flights of warplanes and spy in the sky of the city of Hodeidah.



A foiled infiltration north of Hais, killing and injuring dozens of the mercenaries.



In Hajjah province, the aggression warplanes launched an airstrike on the center of Kushar district and five on al-Mandala area, targeting al-Maghraba soak with an airstrike.



EM



Saba