Meeting discusses activities of Four Years of Yemen's Steadfastness face coalition [12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) - A meeting in Sanaa on Monday under the chairmanship of Director of Office of the Presidency of Republic, Ahmed Hamed ,discussed the aspects related to activities of "four years of steadfastness in the face of Saudi-American aggression".















The meeting dealt with the progress of the preparations for the activities of four years of steadfastness and means of success.















The meeting stressed the importance of good preparation of these events and upgrading them organizationally and technically to reflect the steadfastness of Yemen in the face of aggression since four years, which coincides with the siege and economic war in addition to the aggression committed by the coalition of crimes and massacres against the Yemeni people.























