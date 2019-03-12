ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:31:35م
غراندي: من المشین استمرار موت المدنیین في اليمن في صراع یجب وممكن حله
أدانت منسقة الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانیة في الیمن ليز غراندي بشدة مقتل وإصابة عشرات المدنيين في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس ملحان بالمحويت
مناقشة الوضع الصحي بمحافظة إب
رئيس قطاع الشئون الفنية: اللجان الأصلية للانتخابات ستبدأ يوم 14 مارس استقبال طلبات الترشح
ارتفاع النفط إلى 67 دولارا مدعوما بتخفيضات أوبك
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Meeting discusses activities of Four Years of Yemen's Steadfastness face coalition
[12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) - A meeting in Sanaa on Monday under the chairmanship of Director of Office of the Presidency of Republic, Ahmed Hamed ,discussed the aspects related to activities of "four years of steadfastness in the face of Saudi-American aggression".







The meeting dealt with the progress of the preparations for the activities of four years of steadfastness and means of success.







The meeting stressed the importance of good preparation of these events and upgrading them organizationally and technically to reflect the steadfastness of Yemen in the face of aggression since four years, which coincides with the siege and economic war in addition to the aggression committed by the coalition of crimes and massacres against the Yemeni people.











AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
