آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:31:35م
غراندي: من المشین استمرار موت المدنیین في اليمن في صراع یجب وممكن حله
أدانت منسقة الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانیة في الیمن ليز غراندي بشدة مقتل وإصابة عشرات المدنيين في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس ملحان بالمحويت
مناقشة الوضع الصحي بمحافظة إب
رئيس قطاع الشئون الفنية: اللجان الأصلية للانتخابات ستبدأ يوم 14 مارس استقبال طلبات الترشح
ارتفاع النفط إلى 67 دولارا مدعوما بتخفيضات أوبك
  Local
Meeting held in capital Sanaa discusses strengthening of coordination to help affected
[12/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 12 (Saba) A meeting in Sanaa was chaired on Monday by Ahmed Hamed, Director of the Office of the Presidency of Republic.



It discussed aspects related to enhancing coordination and integration to care for the poor, displaced, families of the martyrs and wounded, and the promotion of social solidarity.



The meeting included Chairman of the General Authority for Zakat Shamsan Abu Nashtan, Director of the Military Medical Services Department of Ministry of Defense Brigadier Nashir al-Qa'ud, Head of the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Dr. Qassim Abbas, Head of the Central Statistical Organization Ahmed Ishaq and others.





It stressed on the importance of ensuring integration of the work between the official and non-official institutions to cover the largest possible number of individuals affected by the aggression.



The meeting stressed the need to upgrade the level of services, care and relief, to channel assistance through the best banks and to ensure that there is no duplication in the aid lists or that the distribution of aid is concentrated in a certain geographical area.





At the meeting, Hamed stressed the need to alleviate the conditions of the poor by all institutions, bodies and organizations concerned.



He pointed out the importance of the integration of work between all bodies and institutions in order to ensure the arriving of aid only to all those in need .. pointing out that the work should be complementary.





AA
Saba
