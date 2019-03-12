ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:31:35م
غراندي: من المشین استمرار موت المدنیین في اليمن في صراع یجب وممكن حله
أدانت منسقة الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانیة في الیمن ليز غراندي بشدة مقتل وإصابة عشرات المدنيين في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
العفو الدولية تدعو فرنسا لإيقاف بيع الأسلحة للرياض وأبوظبي
دعت منظمة العفو الدولية أمس الاثنين، البرلمان الفرنسي إلى الخروج عن صمته إزاء قيام باريس ببيع الأسلحة للسعودية والإمارات.
ارتفاع الذهب مع تراجع الدولار
ارتفع سعر الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع تراجع الدولار مقابل الجنيه الإسترليني بعد أن وافقت المفوضية الأوروبية على تعديلات على اتفاق خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army inflicts on saudi-led mercenaries heavy losses in Asir, Najran
[12/مارس/2019] ASIR, March 12 (Saba) - The mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition were inflicted on Monday heavy losses in lives and equipment, when the army foiled thier four infiltration in Asir and provinces, a military official told Saba.

Tens of mercenaries were killed when the army when the army foiled their three infiltration toward the army's sites off Aleeb crossing which left huge losses in thie ranks, including destruction of a military vehicle and an armored fighting vehicle.

Meanwhile, the army killed and injured scores of mercenaries during an attack launched on their sites in Majaza, he said.

In Najarn, the army repelled an infiltration west of Sudis leaving huge losses in the enemy's ranks, he added.


AA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوى العدوان تواصل خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة واستهداف كشر
[12/مارس/2019]
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
