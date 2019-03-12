Army inflicts on saudi-led mercenaries heavy losses in Asir, Najran [12/مارس/2019] ASIR, March 12 (Saba) - The mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition were inflicted on Monday heavy losses in lives and equipment, when the army foiled thier four infiltration in Asir and provinces, a military official told Saba.



Tens of mercenaries were killed when the army when the army foiled their three infiltration toward the army's sites off Aleeb crossing which left huge losses in thie ranks, including destruction of a military vehicle and an armored fighting vehicle.



Meanwhile, the army killed and injured scores of mercenaries during an attack launched on their sites in Majaza, he said.



In Najarn, the army repelled an infiltration west of Sudis leaving huge losses in the enemy's ranks, he added.





AA



Saba