آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 12 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 12:26:16ص
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
استقالة رئيس الوزراء الجزائري أحمد أويحيى
قدم رئيس الحكومة الجزائرية مساء اليوم الاثنين استقالته للرئيس عبد العزيز بوتفليقة،
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
عودة زين الدين زيدان مدربا لريال مدريد
أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني عودة الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان إلى تدريب الفريق، وإقالة المدرب الحالي الأرجنتيني سانتياغو سولاري بسبب النتائج المخيبة والهزائم المتتالية للفريق التي أدت إلى خروجه من المنافسة على ألقاب ثلاث بطولات خلال الأسبوع الماضي فقط.
آخر الأخبار:
بنيان تختتم مشروع تدريبي لـ 32 متدرباً من جرحى الحرب ذوي الإعاقة (مصحح)
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
  International
Lebanese Hezbollah condemns int'l silence towards Saudi aggression war crimes in Yemen
[11/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March. 11 (Saba) - Lebanese Hezbollah strongly condemned on Monday the international community's silence towards the Sunday's air strikers carried out by Saudi aggression against citizens in Yemen.


Hezbollah said in a statement " We feel deeply sadness towards the horrible crime committed by the US-backed aggression forces against the Yemeni civilians, especially children and women.


"The massacres again the citizens is war crimes, and the Saudi-UAE coalition has strip of all human and moral meaning," it added.


On Sunday air strikes waged by the coalition fighter jets on citizens' houses in Koshar district of Hajjah province that killed and wounded 30 citizens, including children and women.


It said that the silence of the international political and humanitarian organizations for these atrocities acts and war crimes has encouraged the Saudi- UAE coalition to kill Yemenis and destroy infrastructure without any punishment.


Hezbollah send a cable of the condolence to the Yemeni people and its political leadership in the criminal acts led by aggression.
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
