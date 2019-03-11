Taiz governor discusses MSF official worsening humanitarian situations

[11/مارس/2019]

TAIZ, March. 11 (Saba) - Taiz governor Amin al-Bahr met on Monday with the head of the head of the Dutch mission of the Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors without Borders to discuss the worming humanitarian situation in the governorate under the ongoing war and siege imposed by Saudi aggression.

at the meeting, the governor stressed the importance of concerting efforts in expansion of services provided by the international organizations working in the humanitarian field to alleviate suffering of the Yemeni citizens.

Al-Bahr praised the great efforts and played by the MSF organization to improve the quality of medical services provided to patients.

Meanwhile, the MSF officials stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership with the local authority and expanding its humanitarian activities in the province.

saba