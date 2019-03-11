ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
وزير الصحة يناقش مع وكيل محافظة ريمة احتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
هيئة الشؤون الإنسانية : توقيت جريمة كشر تحدٍ واضح للمجتمع الدولي
  Local
Taiz governor discusses MSF official worsening humanitarian situations
[11/مارس/2019]

TAIZ, March. 11 (Saba) - Taiz governor Amin al-Bahr met on Monday with the head of the head of the Dutch mission of the Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors without Borders to discuss the worming humanitarian situation in the governorate under the ongoing war and siege imposed by Saudi aggression.


at the meeting, the governor stressed the importance of concerting efforts in expansion of services provided by the international organizations working in the humanitarian field to alleviate suffering of the Yemeni citizens.


Al-Bahr praised the great efforts and played by the MSF organization to improve the quality of medical services provided to patients.


Meanwhile, the MSF officials stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership with the local authority  and expanding its humanitarian activities in the province.



saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
