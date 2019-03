Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jizan

JIZAN, March. 11 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army and popular forces repelled three attacks towards Jizan border province, a military official told Saba.

The mercenaries, backed the coalition fighter jets, were targeted in Qais mountain.

Earlier in the day, the army killed and wounded a number of the mercenaries in an attack on sites of Jahfan mountain, the official added.

saba