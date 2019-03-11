Hodeidah's local authority condemns aggression's massacre in Hajjah [11/مارس/2019]

HODEIDAH, March 11 (Saba) - The local authority in Hodeidah province on Monday condemned Sunday's horrific massacre committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition aircrafts in Tallan area of Kusahr district in Hajjah province, which left 23 dead and 20 wounded.



"The frequent and systematic attacks on citizen's houses, roads and service facilities and infrastructure forced by the aggression coalition are considered war crimes," the local authority said in a statement, obtained by Saba.



The statement appealed to the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to take their responsibility to intervene quickly to stop this flagrant aggression against Yemeni people over four years.



In its statement, the local authority in the province of Hodeidah called on the countries of the world to take a clear and explicit position and condemn those crimes and to expose them to international public opinion.





BA

Saba