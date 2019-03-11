ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
وزير الصحة يناقش مع وكيل محافظة ريمة احتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
هيئة الشؤون الإنسانية : توقيت جريمة كشر تحدٍ واضح للمجتمع الدولي
  Local
Hodeidah's local authority condemns aggression's massacre in Hajjah
[11/مارس/2019]
HODEIDAH, March 11 (Saba) - The local authority in Hodeidah province on Monday condemned Sunday's horrific massacre committed by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition aircrafts in Tallan area of Kusahr district in Hajjah province, which left 23 dead and 20 wounded.

"The frequent and systematic attacks on citizen's houses, roads and service facilities and infrastructure forced by the aggression coalition are considered war crimes," the local authority said in a statement, obtained by Saba.

The statement appealed to the international community, the United Nations and the Security Council to take their responsibility to intervene quickly to stop this flagrant aggression against Yemeni people over four years.

In its statement, the local authority in the province of Hodeidah called on the countries of the world to take a clear and explicit position and condemn those crimes and to expose them to international public opinion.


BA
Saba
