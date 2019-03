President al-Mashat appoints 2 members in Shura Council [11/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 11 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Monday issued the decree No.(47) for the year 2019, appointing each of Hassan Mohammed al-Ma'yani and Salman Ali Madwah Aofan as members of the Shura Council.





BA

Saba