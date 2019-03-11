ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
  Local
Tribal meeting in Amran declares mobilization to confront aggression plots
[11/مارس/2019]

AMRAN, March. 11 (Saba) – Tribesmen and sheikhs of Eyal Soraih district of Amran province on Monday staged a tribal meeting to declare a public mobilization to back the army in confronting the Saudi aggression and its plots.


At the rally, the participants disowned traitors backed by the coalition and rejected the normalization with the Zionist entity.


The tribesmen stressed the strong stance of the Yemeni people towards the Palestinian cause to defend the Arab and Islamic nation's holy places.


The rally affirmed the full readiness to confront the confront the aggression and its mercenaries and defend Yemen and its sovereignty.


They praised great triumphs made by the army in all fronts, especially against the bandits in Abaisa area of Hajjah province


Saba
