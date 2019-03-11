Amran tribes rally in front of United Nations office in Sanaa to reopen Sanaa Airport

SANAA, March. 11 (Saba) - Sheikhs and tribes of Eyal Soraih distict of Amran province on Monday held a protest rally in front of the United Nations Office in Sana'a to condemn blockade carried out by Saudi-led aggression on Sana'a International Airport.

At the rally, the participants denounced the international community's silence towards the collective punishment by the aggression towards the Yemeni patients and civil and commercial flights.

The protesters held the United Nations and international community the full responsibilities for suffering thousands of the Yemeni patients, who urgently need to travel for treatment abroad.

saba