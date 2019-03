President appoints three members in Shura Council

SANAA, March. 11 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat issued on Monday a decree No. (46) for 2019 to appoint three members in Shura Council.

Mahdi Amin Sami al-Amawi, Hamoud Haidar Mahjoub and Hassan Ali al-Tayeb were appointed as members in the council.

Ali Ahsan

