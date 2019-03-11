ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
وزير الصحة يناقش مع وكيل محافظة ريمة احتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
هيئة الشؤون الإنسانية : توقيت جريمة كشر تحدٍ واضح للمجتمع الدولي
  International
Trump to ask Congress to allocate $ 8.6 billion to build wall with Mexico
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The US President Donald Trump will ask Congress on Monday to allocate $ 8.6 billion in the 2020 budget to finance construction of the wall along the border with Mexico, a White House official said.

Trump's request for the budget "gives the president the ability to say he has kept his promise to control the south-western border," a Trump official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Legislation must be passed before Oct. 1, when the federal fiscal year 2020 begins. Otherwise, the government will again face a closure. This proposal would restore tensions between the White House and Congress again, especially as Trump adheres to the construction of the fence along the border with Mexico.

So far, part of the wall has been built 179 km (60 miles) away, officials said. In fiscal year 2017, $ 341 million was allocated for the construction of 64 kilometers, and $ 1.375 billion was allocated to finance the construction of another 132 kilometers in 2018.


AA
Saba
