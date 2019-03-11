Trump to ask Congress to allocate $ 8.6 billion to build wall with Mexico [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The US President Donald Trump will ask Congress on Monday to allocate $ 8.6 billion in the 2020 budget to finance construction of the wall along the border with Mexico, a White House official said.



Trump's request for the budget "gives the president the ability to say he has kept his promise to control the south-western border," a Trump official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.



Legislation must be passed before Oct. 1, when the federal fiscal year 2020 begins. Otherwise, the government will again face a closure. This proposal would restore tensions between the White House and Congress again, especially as Trump adheres to the construction of the fence along the border with Mexico.



So far, part of the wall has been built 179 km (60 miles) away, officials said. In fiscal year 2017, $ 341 million was allocated for the construction of 64 kilometers, and $ 1.375 billion was allocated to finance the construction of another 132 kilometers in 2018.





AA

Saba