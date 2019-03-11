Hurricane Eberhard enters Germany from Belgian border [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Germany's Hurricane Eberhard has now entered Germany from the Belgian border heading east and the hurricane winds up to 120 kilometers per hour, the German Meteorological Agency said.



"There is a risk of high wind velocity," said a statement issued by the agency and posted on its Twitter page.



The map on the page shows that the hurricane initially invaded the northern region of Rhine-Westphalia and then will travel through the Giessen region, where Germany's largest airport is located, to the Czech Republic.



The Meteorological Authority recommended citizens to avoid their presence in exposed areas.



German media earlier reported the suspension of railway traffic in the northern Rhine-Westphalia region due to the hurricane. Traffic was also halted on a number of highways, due to the trees and objects that fell on them.



Source: Novosti





AA

Saba