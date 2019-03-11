ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
Hurricane Eberhard enters Germany from Belgian border
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Germany's Hurricane Eberhard has now entered Germany from the Belgian border heading east and the hurricane winds up to 120 kilometers per hour, the German Meteorological Agency said.

"There is a risk of high wind velocity," said a statement issued by the agency and posted on its Twitter page.

The map on the page shows that the hurricane initially invaded the northern region of Rhine-Westphalia and then will travel through the Giessen region, where Germany's largest airport is located, to the Czech Republic.

The Meteorological Authority recommended citizens to avoid their presence in exposed areas.

German media earlier reported the suspension of railway traffic in the northern Rhine-Westphalia region due to the hurricane. Traffic was also halted on a number of highways, due to the trees and objects that fell on them.

Source: Novosti


AA
Saba
