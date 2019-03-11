Black box of the Ethiopian crushed plane founded [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Reuters reported thatThe plane's black box of the Ethiopian crushed plane was found by the bodies responsible for investigating the plane crash that killed 157 people.



According to state television, the black box was found on Monday at the scene of the crash.



The Boeing 737-800MAX, which was carrying out the flight ET-AVJ, crashed near the town of Debrecen in central Ethiopia.



The plane took off at 08:38 local time from the capital Addis Ababa towards Nairobi, and lost contact with it six minutes later.





