Reception ceremony organized to receive Iranian President Hassan Rowhani at in Baghdad [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba)- Iraqi President Barham Salih received Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday at the Peace Palace in Baghdad.







This is Rouhanis first official visit to Iraq, and will continue for three days, under US pressure on Baghdad to reduce relations with Tehran.







The Iranian president immediately arrived in the country to the Kadhimiya to visit the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kazim, before the ceremony of his official reception.







Iran, Iraq's second-largest exporter of products ranging from electric appliances to vegetables to cars and gas, is suffering sanctions that the Americans have re-imposed following a unilateral withdrawal from Washington in 2018 of a three-year-old nuclear deal.







Source: Agencies











AA

Saba