آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
وزير الصحة يناقش مع وكيل محافظة ريمة احتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
هيئة الشؤون الإنسانية : توقيت جريمة كشر تحدٍ واضح للمجتمع الدولي
  International
Iran strongly condemns killing of 20 children, women in Yemen
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran strongly condemned what it called "the barbaric aggression of the Saudi coalition aircraft against civilians in Hajjah province in Yemen, which resulted in the deaths of at least 20 children and women," the ministry stated.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasimi condemned the bombing in Hajjah province in Yemen



"Human rights advocates are not only silent about the Saudi massacres against women and children in Yemen but are also involved in these crimes by selling weapons to aggressors."



"The innocent women and children who have been suffering from famine and humanitarian disasters for years now are the victims of the weapons sold by some Western countries to the aggressors and find no one to listen to them, but the injustice of the Yemeni people will be a disgrace to human rights advocates throughout history."



"Tehran deeply regrets the silence of the United Nations and the international community against the war crimes committed by the Saudi coalition in Yemen," he concluded.



Source: Iranian agencies





العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
