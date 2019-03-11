Iran strongly condemns killing of 20 children, women in Yemen [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran strongly condemned what it called "the barbaric aggression of the Saudi coalition aircraft against civilians in Hajjah province in Yemen, which resulted in the deaths of at least 20 children and women," the ministry stated.







Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasimi condemned the bombing in Hajjah province in Yemen







"Human rights advocates are not only silent about the Saudi massacres against women and children in Yemen but are also involved in these crimes by selling weapons to aggressors."







"The innocent women and children who have been suffering from famine and humanitarian disasters for years now are the victims of the weapons sold by some Western countries to the aggressors and find no one to listen to them, but the injustice of the Yemeni people will be a disgrace to human rights advocates throughout history."







"Tehran deeply regrets the silence of the United Nations and the international community against the war crimes committed by the Saudi coalition in Yemen," he concluded.







Source: Iranian agencies











