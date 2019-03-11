Orthodox Church: Initiation of Lent of Christian believers [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Orthodox Church, on Monday, began the largest fast, the longest and most fasting of Christian believers.



The Moscow Patriarch and the rest of Russia, Kirill, are expected to hold a special prayer on Monday evening at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in central Moscow.



The Great Christian Fast lasts for 40 days, and began in the first centuries of Christianity to commemorate the fast of Jesus Christ every 40 days in the desert before leaving for a religious sermon.



On the eve of the beginning of the fast, Patriarch Kirill said: "Lent is the time given to us to cleanse our sins, repentance and overcome difficulties, including the reduction of food, drink and entertainment, and these are deliberate ways to change the state of our soul."



This great fast precedes the glorious Easter holiday that will be held this year on April 28.



