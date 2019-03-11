ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
وزير الصحة يناقش مع وكيل محافظة ريمة احتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
هيئة الشؤون الإنسانية : توقيت جريمة كشر تحدٍ واضح للمجتمع الدولي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Orthodox Church: Initiation of Lent of Christian believers
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Orthodox Church, on Monday, began the largest fast, the longest and most fasting of Christian believers.

The Moscow Patriarch and the rest of Russia, Kirill, are expected to hold a special prayer on Monday evening at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in central Moscow.

The Great Christian Fast lasts for 40 days, and began in the first centuries of Christianity to commemorate the fast of Jesus Christ every 40 days in the desert before leaving for a religious sermon.

On the eve of the beginning of the fast, Patriarch Kirill said: "Lent is the time given to us to cleanse our sins, repentance and overcome difficulties, including the reduction of food, drink and entertainment, and these are deliberate ways to change the state of our soul."

This great fast precedes the glorious Easter holiday that will be held this year on April 28.

Source: Novosti


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by