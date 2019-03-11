ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
  International
Baku airport: Russian aircraft landing on an emergency after a suspected bomb on board
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - A Russian airliner landed in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Monday because of a suspected bomb on board, Baku's airport information office said.

The Airbus A321 aircraft of Russia's Oral Air, which was carrying out a flight from Bahrain to Moscow, "landed successfully at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 14:56 Baku time," the office said.

The same source said that "the suspicion of the pilot of a plane with a bomb on board" was the reason for its forced landing.

The Russian embassy in Baku said that the initial inspection of the plane after landing did not reveal the presence of explosives on board. The embassy told the Russian news agency "Novosti" that the passengers were evacuated, while the security services continue the work of research, adding that embassy staff do not intervene.

For its part, the press office of the airport said that the decision on the length of stay of passengers in their halls and accommodation back to the company "Oral Air Lines" directly.

Source: Tass, Novosti


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
