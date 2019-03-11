Baku airport: Russian aircraft landing on an emergency after a suspected bomb on board [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - A Russian airliner landed in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Monday because of a suspected bomb on board, Baku's airport information office said.



The Airbus A321 aircraft of Russia's Oral Air, which was carrying out a flight from Bahrain to Moscow, "landed successfully at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 14:56 Baku time," the office said.



The same source said that "the suspicion of the pilot of a plane with a bomb on board" was the reason for its forced landing.



The Russian embassy in Baku said that the initial inspection of the plane after landing did not reveal the presence of explosives on board. The embassy told the Russian news agency "Novosti" that the passengers were evacuated, while the security services continue the work of research, adding that embassy staff do not intervene.



For its part, the press office of the airport said that the decision on the length of stay of passengers in their halls and accommodation back to the company "Oral Air Lines" directly.



Source: Tass, Novosti





AA

Saba