آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 10:24:16م
صدور قرار بتعيين عضوين بمجلس الشورى
صدر اليوم قرار رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى رقم (47) لسنة 2019م بتعيين حسن محمد ميسر المعيني وسلمان علي مضواح عوفان عضوين بمجلس الشورى.
حزب الله اللبناني يدين مجزرة كشر في محافظة حجة
أدان حزب الله اللبناني المجزرة الوحشية التي ارتكبها العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بمحافظة حجة وأسفرت عن سقوط عشرات الشهداء من الأطفال والنساء.
وكالة الطاقة تتوقع قيادة أمريكا لنمو إمدادات النفط العالمية حتى 2024
أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية اليوم الاثنين إن الولايات المتحدة ستقود نمو إمدادات النفط العالمية خلال السنوات الخمس المقبلة، إذ ستضيف أربعة ملايين برميل يوميا أخرى إلى إنتاج البلاد المزدهر بالفعل.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
رابطة علماء اليمن تدعو للرد على جرائم العدوان والاقتصاص من القتلة
إطلاق خمسة صواريخ زلزال1 على تجمعات للجيش السعودي في عسير
وزير الصحة يناقش مع وكيل محافظة ريمة احتياجات القطاع الصحي بالمحافظة
هيئة الشؤون الإنسانية : توقيت جريمة كشر تحدٍ واضح للمجتمع الدولي
  International
Venezuela begins new monitoring process to protect energy system
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) -  Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has announced that the military has launched an air surveillance operation to protect the country's energy system and prevent further sabotage of the electricity grid.

 "The Venezuelan National Armed Forces today launched an air control system for the power lines," López told reporters on Monday, as it began to put yesterday from all strategic objectives, under physical protection at different levels, in order to install the system and prevent any further attack.

Venezuela's electricity distribution system was disrupted by an accident at the country's largest hydroelectric power station. The Venezuelan National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) described the incident as sabotage and a ring of energy war against Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused "American imperialism of using high-tech devices to sabotage the power grid." He added that the reason for the power outage in some areas in HGFB came after an electronic attack on the system of automatic control of the hydroelectric power station, which required the temporary closure.


AA
SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
