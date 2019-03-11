Venezuela begins new monitoring process to protect energy system [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has announced that the military has launched an air surveillance operation to protect the country's energy system and prevent further sabotage of the electricity grid.



"The Venezuelan National Armed Forces today launched an air control system for the power lines," López told reporters on Monday, as it began to put yesterday from all strategic objectives, under physical protection at different levels, in order to install the system and prevent any further attack.



Venezuela's electricity distribution system was disrupted by an accident at the country's largest hydroelectric power station. The Venezuelan National Electric Corporation (Corpoelec) described the incident as sabotage and a ring of energy war against Venezuela.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused "American imperialism of using high-tech devices to sabotage the power grid." He added that the reason for the power outage in some areas in HGFB came after an electronic attack on the system of automatic control of the hydroelectric power station, which required the temporary closure.





AA

SABA