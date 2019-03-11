Gov't Spokesman: ِCoalition Celebrates Int'l Women's Day via committing massacre against women in Hajjah [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The massacre of aggression in Kushar on Sunday has revealed to the whole world and its human rights organizations, which celebrate International Women's Day, who are the real murderers of children and women in Yemen, the spokesman for the National Salvation Government, Dhaifallah al-Shami said.



The spokesman of the government said in a statement to the Yemeni news agency (Saba) that the crime committed by the coalitions' warplanes agains homes of citizens in Kushar district of Hajjah province, which killed and wounded more than 40 civilians, mostly children and women, represents a war crime against humanity.



He stressed that US-saudi coalition's committed terrible massacre is a challenge to the international community and human rights organizations, which must have a position on the right of women to survive in Yemen and not just celebrate International Women's Day.



The spokesman of the government and the Minister of Information pointed out that this crime comes at a time when international efforts are being exerted to bring peace to Yemen, while the aggression coalition, as its habit, challenges the international community and its international organizations through and committed a genocide crime against three families in new violation to all charters and human rights.





AA

Saba