آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Gov't Spokesman: ِCoalition Celebrates Int'l Women's Day via committing massacre against women in Hajjah
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The massacre of aggression in Kushar on Sunday has revealed to the whole world and its human rights organizations, which celebrate International Women's Day, who are the real murderers of children and women in Yemen, the spokesman for the National Salvation Government, Dhaifallah al-Shami said.

The spokesman of the government said in a statement to the Yemeni news agency (Saba) that the crime committed by the coalitions' warplanes agains homes of citizens in Kushar district of Hajjah province, which killed and wounded more than 40 civilians, mostly children and women, represents a war crime against humanity.

He stressed that US-saudi coalition's committed terrible massacre is a challenge to the international community and human rights organizations, which must have a position on the right of women to survive in Yemen and not just celebrate International Women's Day.

The spokesman of the government and the Minister of Information pointed out that this crime comes at a time when international efforts are being exerted to bring peace to Yemen, while the aggression coalition, as its habit, challenges the international community and its international organizations through and committed a genocide crime against three families in new violation to all charters and human rights.


AA
Saba
