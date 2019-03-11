ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Women's National Committee : Coalition' States Celebrates In'l Women's Day by Targeting Women of Yemen
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Women's National Committee n on Monday confirmed that resisting the US-Saudi aggression is the only option for the Yemeni people to prevent further crimes and corruption in the Yemeni land.





"While the world celebrates Women's Day, the countries of aggression celebrated this day in their own way targeting women and children in the area of ​​Maghraba - Talan, Kushar district, in Hajjah province, which resulted in the death and wounding of dozens of them," the committee said in a statement obtained by the Saba news agency.





The statement added that these terrible crimes of aggression killed three families in their entirety, and prevented ambulances from performing their humanitarian tasks in saving lives, in violation of all applicable laws as well as divine laws.





The statement pointed out that the perfect example of great women and courage embodied in Yemeni women through the sacrifices to support the right and defend the country.





The Committee pointed out that the targeting of countries of aggression to women since the beginning of their aggression is evidence of the cowardice and terror enjoyed by enemies, as well as the absence of humanitarian values in their consciences.








AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by