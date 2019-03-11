Women's National Committee : Coalition' States Celebrates In'l Women's Day by Targeting Women of Yemen [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Women's National Committee n on Monday confirmed that resisting the US-Saudi aggression is the only option for the Yemeni people to prevent further crimes and corruption in the Yemeni land.











"While the world celebrates Women's Day, the countries of aggression celebrated this day in their own way targeting women and children in the area of ​​Maghraba - Talan, Kushar district, in Hajjah province, which resulted in the death and wounding of dozens of them," the committee said in a statement obtained by the Saba news agency.











The statement added that these terrible crimes of aggression killed three families in their entirety, and prevented ambulances from performing their humanitarian tasks in saving lives, in violation of all applicable laws as well as divine laws.











The statement pointed out that the perfect example of great women and courage embodied in Yemeni women through the sacrifices to support the right and defend the country.











The Committee pointed out that the targeting of countries of aggression to women since the beginning of their aggression is evidence of the cowardice and terror enjoyed by enemies, as well as the absence of humanitarian values in their consciences.

















AA

Saba