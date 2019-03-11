Yemen Center for HR calls on peoples to press governments to sever relations with coalition's states [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Yemeni Center for Human Rights on Monday called on the peoples of the world to pressure their governments to cut diplomatic and economic relations with the countries of the aggression coalition on Yemen led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.







In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Center condemned the crime of the aggression coalition committed in the district of Kushar, Hajjah province, which led to the martyrdom of three families, pointing out that this crime violates all laws protecting civilians in wars and religions.







"The countries of the aggression coalition are brutally violating humanity in Yemen in full view of the world," said the statement.







"The countries that claim to sponsor human rights are racing to sell weapons , that kill the Yemeni people, to the aggression coalition's states," it read.











AA

Saba