Army inflicts on saudi-led mercenaries heavy losses over 24 last hours [11/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 11 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the troops of US-saudi aggression coalition heavy losses, during several attacks launched on various fronts, a military official told on Monday Saba.







In Najran, the army launched an qualitative attack on sites of mercenaries in Shabaka killing, injuring tens of them and recovering all sites in the area, he added.







The army attacked sites of mercenaries in Ajasher desert, killing tens of them and destroyed two military vehicles in Boka and Ajasher killing their crews' members, he affirms.







In Asir, the army foiled two attempts of mercenaries to infiltrate toward the army's sites in Raboua which left huge losses in their ranks, he added.







A military vehicle belonging to them was destroyed in the same area, he said.







In Midi, the missile force fired a Badr P-1 ballistic missile on gathering of mercenaries killing and injuring tens of them and set fire to their warehouses.







In Bayda, the army launched and offensive on the mercenaries' sites in Jureebat, Natiaa front while the artillery shelled the fortifications and sites of mercenaries in Himiar front, Taiz, he added.







In Jawf, the army liberated majority of sites occupied by the mercenaries in Moton complex during an attack launched in the area leaving huge human and material losses in their ranks, he added.







In Bayda also, the army ambushed the enemy's ranks while trying to infiltrate to the army's sites in Ham front, Moton district, he affirmed.







The army destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the mercenaries in Astar front, he added.







In Khab Wa Shaaf district, the army destroyed a military vehicle carrying a machine gun in Sabreen front killing its crew's members, he affirmed.











In Hajjah, the army fired two Zizlal-2 missiles on saudi soldiers and saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings in a camp west of Nar mount, he added.







East of Nar also, the army army destroyed a military vehicle in Aheem Mouthalath killing its crew's members, he affirmed.







In Qarn front, the army attacked sites of mercenaries killing tens of them and injuring others, he affirmed.











