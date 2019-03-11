ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
  Reports
Army inflicts on saudi-led mercenaries heavy losses over 24 last hours
[11/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 11 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, over the last 24 hours inflicted on the troops of US-saudi aggression coalition heavy losses, during several attacks launched on various fronts, a military official told on Monday Saba.



In Najran, the army launched an qualitative attack on sites of mercenaries in Shabaka killing, injuring tens of them and recovering all sites in the area, he added.



The army attacked sites of mercenaries in Ajasher desert, killing tens of them and destroyed two military vehicles in Boka and Ajasher killing their crews' members, he affirms.



In Asir, the army foiled two attempts of mercenaries to infiltrate toward the army's sites in Raboua which left huge losses in their ranks, he added.



A military vehicle belonging to them was destroyed in the same area, he said.



In Midi, the missile force fired a Badr P-1 ballistic missile on gathering of mercenaries killing and injuring tens of them and set fire to their warehouses.



In Bayda, the army launched and offensive on the mercenaries' sites in Jureebat, Natiaa front while the artillery shelled the fortifications and sites of mercenaries in Himiar front, Taiz, he added.



In Jawf, the army liberated majority of sites occupied by the mercenaries in Moton complex during an attack launched in the area leaving huge human and material losses in their ranks, he added.



In Bayda also, the army ambushed the enemy's ranks while trying to infiltrate to the army's sites in Ham front, Moton district, he affirmed.



The army destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the mercenaries in Astar front, he added.



In Khab Wa Shaaf district, the army destroyed a military vehicle carrying a machine gun in Sabreen front killing its crew's members, he affirmed.





In Hajjah, the army fired two Zizlal-2 missiles on saudi soldiers and saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings in a camp west of Nar mount, he added.



East of Nar also, the army army destroyed a military vehicle in Aheem Mouthalath killing its crew's members, he affirmed.



In Qarn front, the army attacked sites of mercenaries killing tens of them and injuring others, he affirmed.





AA
Saba
