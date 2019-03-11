Yemen calls on int'l community to take clear stand on killers of women on their Int'l day [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday called on the U.N. organizations, programs , agencies and international organizations working in the human rights fields to defend the rights of women to take a clear stand towards the massacre committed by the aggression coalition against women and children in the district of Kushar, Hajjah province.



"As the world celebrates International Women's Day and praises the gains made by women, the two countries of the Saudi-UAE aggression are committing a horrific massacre targeting the women of province of Hajjah, which claimed the lives of 20 women and children with in an initial result," an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Saba.



The source pointed out that this crime reveals the falsity of all who claim to celebrate and demand the rights of women, stressing that this massacre is a war crime with all elements and does not fall statute of limitations.



The responsible source blamed the international community as a whole and, in particular, the Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the Group of 18 sponsoring the political settlement process, for continuing the alliance of aggression in committing crimes of genocide against civilians in Yemen.



The source concluded by saying that "this crime against women and children clearly reveal to the whole world that the coalition of aggression is a hindrance and seeks to thwart all peace endeavors."





AA

Saba