آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen calls on int'l community to take clear stand on killers of women on their Int'l day
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday called on the U.N. organizations, programs , agencies and international organizations working in the human rights fields to defend the rights of women to take a clear stand towards the massacre committed by the aggression coalition against women and children in the district of Kushar, Hajjah province.

"As the world celebrates International Women's Day and praises the gains made by women, the two countries of the Saudi-UAE aggression are committing a horrific massacre targeting the women of province of Hajjah, which claimed the lives of 20 women and children with in an initial result," an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Saba.

The source pointed out that this crime reveals the falsity of all who claim to celebrate and demand the rights of women, stressing that this massacre is a war crime with all elements and does not fall statute of limitations.

The responsible source blamed the international community as a whole and, in particular, the Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the Group of 18 sponsoring the political settlement process, for continuing the alliance of aggression in committing crimes of genocide against civilians in Yemen.

The source concluded by saying that "this crime against women and children clearly reveal to the whole world that the coalition of aggression is a hindrance and seeks to thwart all peace endeavors."


