Health Ministry : Coalition commits massacre against women in Int'l Women's Day [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Public Health and Population on Sunday said that coalition aggression has committed genocide against three families in the Talan district, Kushar district, Hajjah province, and the number of victims is more than 20 martyrs , most of them women, while the world celebrates International Women's Day.



The ministry said in a statement obtained by Saba pointed out that the Air Force aggression hit more than ten houses, in violation for all humanitarian and international laws and in full view of the world, as well as one of the ambulances in the area of ​​Sodin when it was on its way to aid the wounded, which led to its destruction.



The Ministry of Health blamed the coalition of aggression led by America, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE the legal and humanitarian in all the consequences of this new war's crime.





AA

Saba