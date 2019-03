Army ambushes saudi-led mercenaries in Nehm, kills tens [11/مارس/2019] MARIB, March 11 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Sunday killed and wounded tens of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Nehm district, a military official told Saba.



This came when an explosive device planted by the army went off in Qatab front, which caused heavy losses in the mercenaries' ranks, he said.





AA

Saba