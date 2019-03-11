IOF injure Palestinian south of Bethlehem [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - A Palestinian was injured by Israeli occupation forces during clashes in the town of Al Khader, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.



According to Palestinian sources, Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Khader. As a result, clashes broke out in al-Nashash and Abu Soud areas, during which Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition and gas and sound bombs. A Palestinian was wounded by a live bullet. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.





AA

Saba