آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
India begins general elections on April 11 on seven stages
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - India's election commission announced on Sunday that the seven-stage general election would be held from April 11 to May 19.

Election commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters that about 900 million voters were eligible to cast their votes, of which about 15 million were between the ages of 18 and 19, adding that the counting of votes would take place on May 23.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Moody is seeking re-election for a second term.


AA
Saba
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
