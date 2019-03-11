India begins general elections on April 11 on seven stages [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - India's election commission announced on Sunday that the seven-stage general election would be held from April 11 to May 19.



Election commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters that about 900 million voters were eligible to cast their votes, of which about 15 million were between the ages of 18 and 19, adding that the counting of votes would take place on May 23.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Moody is seeking re-election for a second term.





