Israeli occupation forces storm town of Sebastia north of Nablus [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Israeli occupation forces stormed Sunday the town of Sebastia north of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.











Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces stormed Sebastia, amid the firing of live bullets and tear gas canisters.











The sources added that the occupation forces uprooted the flagpole positioned on a hill at the archaeological site, which led to clashes in the region.











She pointed out that the occupation forces closed the archaeological area and prevented citizens from entering it.

















AA

Saba