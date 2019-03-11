Palestinian Foreign Ministry renews call for provide int'l protection for Palestinian people [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Palestinian Expatriates on Sunday called on the UN to provide international protection to the Palestinian people, pointing out that the continuous and brutal violations by the occupation authorities against our people and our capabilities is illegal and unacceptable at all.







The Ministry said in a statement that in the light of the crimes of the heinous field executions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and their various organs against our people, with clear orders from the Israeli political level, so it become imperative to provide international protection for our people.







He added that the ministry continues its demand for the United Nations and its Secretary General to submit practical proposals on how to implement that resolution on the ground, to end the executions on the ground and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.











