Dozens of people injured in a train derailing in Indonesia [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Dozens of people were injured today when a train derailed in Indonesia's western province of Java.







The accident occurred in Bogor municipality Thursday morning, the official Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman for the Indonesian Transport Ministry as saying.







The train was traveling from Jakarta to Bogor, a popular tourist destination.











AA

Saba