آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
  International
US envoy to Venezuela: Maduro remains despite all the pressures
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - US envoy to Venezuela Eliot Abrams said on Sunday that there is no sign that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is ready to negotiate an end to the political crisis with opposition leader Juan Guido.



Abrams said in a statement that the Venezuelans should reach a negotiated solution and that the United States could help lift or ease US sanctions and travel restrictions once Maduro agreed to step down.



"The Russians are not satisfied with Maduro for all the obvious reasons ... They told me in two conversations that they advised him and did not take their advice," Abrams said.



"They still support him and there is no indication, I think, that they told him it was time to end this," Abrams said.



"Maybe it will be time for the Russians to conclude that this system can no longer be saved," he said.



But the US envoy played down any possibility of the Venezuelan president's willingness to talk about his departure, saying: "From everything we see in Maduro's plan to stay."



Venezuela is under growing tension after the president of the National Assembly declared himself the interim president of the country.





AA
Saba
