آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
157 people killed in crash of Ethiopian Boeing 737 passenger plane
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - 157 people were killed today after the crash of an Ethiopian Boeing 737 passenger plane,Which was heading from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.





Ethiopian Airlines announced the downfall of a Boeing 737 passenger jet as it headed for Nairobi carrying 149 passengers and its 8 crew.





The official Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported that no one survived the incident.





 The plane took off from Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38 am local time before losing contact with the control tower minutes later at 8.44am.





"No one survived on the flight carrying passengers from 33 countries," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted an unnamed airline source as saying.





The company said the flight UT 302 landed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 km southeast of Addis Ababa, adding that the plane was a Boeing 737-800 MAX.





The last major incident involving an Ethiopian company was in January 2010 when the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Beirut.








