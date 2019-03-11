157 people killed in crash of Ethiopian Boeing 737 passenger plane [11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - 157 people were killed today after the crash of an Ethiopian Boeing 737 passenger plane,Which was heading from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.











Ethiopian Airlines announced the downfall of a Boeing 737 passenger jet as it headed for Nairobi carrying 149 passengers and its 8 crew.











The official Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported that no one survived the incident.











The plane took off from Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38 am local time before losing contact with the control tower minutes later at 8.44am.











"No one survived on the flight carrying passengers from 33 countries," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted an unnamed airline source as saying.











The company said the flight UT 302 landed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 km southeast of Addis Ababa, adding that the plane was a Boeing 737-800 MAX.











The last major incident involving an Ethiopian company was in January 2010 when the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Beirut.

















AA

Saba