Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said during his meeting with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong that the war on Syria has begun to take a new form based on the siege and economic war "He pointed out that" the tools of international politics changed today and that the disorders that were resolved Previously through dialogue has adopted a different method based on boycotts, withdrawal of ambassadors, in addition to the economic blockade and the use of terrorism. "







Assad stressed that "the war on terror in Syria is part of a broad war on the international scene and that terrorism can not be confined to a specific geographical area and that distances, however far away, can not be an obstacle to the expansion of extremist thought."







He added that "the fight against terrorism is not only military, but more importantly is to fight intellectually and ideologically."







According to the agency, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination at various political, military, economic, cultural and technological levels







For his part, Xiaodong stressed that "China views the relations with Syria as a strategic long-term view." He stressed that "thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian leadership and the Syrian people, the situation on the ground has improved and China is ready to continue to stand by Syria and provide all kinds of support to strengthen this steadfastness."







"The fight against terrorism is the way to reach to a political solution in the end and any talk of political solutions in light of the spread of terrorism is an illusion and a deception," Assad said.











