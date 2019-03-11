ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 02:15:45م
الخارجية تدعو المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه قتلة النساء في يومهن العالمي
دعت وزارة الخارجية منظمات وبرامج ووكالات الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية العاملة في المجالات الإنسانية والحقوقية التي تتغنى بالدفاع عن حقوق المرأة، إلى اتخاذ موقف واضح تجاه مجزرة العدوان بحق النساء والأطفال في مديرية كشر بمحافظة حجة.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
فيدرر يفوز بمباراته الأولى في إنديان ويلز
استهل اللاعب السويسري روجرفيدرر مشواره لإحراز لقب بطولة إنديان ويلز المفتوحة للتنس للمرة السادسة بالفوز على الألماني بيتر جويوفتشيك 6 / 1 و 7 / 5.
آخر الأخبار:
ناطق الحكومة: تحالف العدوان يحتفي بيوم المرأة العالمي بمجزرة بحق النساء في حجة
مركز حقوق الإنسان يدعو شعوب العالم للضغط على حكوماتها لقطع العلاقات مع دول تحالف العدوان
التضخم يعود للتباطؤ في الدنمارك بعد ارتفاعه في يناير
المكتب السياسي للحزب الناصري الديمقراطي يدين مجزرة العدوان في مديرية كشر
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Assad: War on Syria has begun to take on new form based on economic war
[11/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 11 (Saba) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the war on Syria began to take on a new form based on the siege and economic war, pointing out that the war on terrorism in Syria is part of a broad war on the international scene.



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said during his meeting with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong that the war on Syria has begun to take a new form based on the siege and economic war "He pointed out that" the tools of international politics changed today and that the disorders that were resolved Previously through dialogue has adopted a different method based on boycotts, withdrawal of ambassadors, in addition to the economic blockade and the use of terrorism. "



Assad stressed that "the war on terror in Syria is part of a broad war on the international scene and that terrorism can not be confined to a specific geographical area and that distances, however far away, can not be an obstacle to the expansion of extremist thought."



He added that "the fight against terrorism is not only military, but more importantly is to fight intellectually and ideologically."



According to the agency, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination at various political, military, economic, cultural and technological levels



For his part, Xiaodong stressed that "China views the relations with Syria as a strategic long-term view." He stressed that "thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrian leadership and the Syrian people, the situation on the ground has improved and China is ready to continue to stand by Syria and provide all kinds of support to strengthen this steadfastness."



"The fight against terrorism is the way to reach to a political solution in the end and any talk of political solutions in light of the spread of terrorism is an illusion and a deception," Assad said.





AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
24 شهيداً جلهم نساء وأطفال بغارات طيران العدوان في حجة واستمرار خروقات المرتزقة بالحديدة
[11/مارس/2019]
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by