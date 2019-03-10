Deputy PM for Developmental Affairs sworn in before President al- Mashat [10/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 10 (Saba) – Dr. Hussein Abdullah Maqboli on Sunday was sworn in before President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on the occasion of his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister for Developmental and Economic Affairs.



Following the swearing-in, Dr. Maqboli presented two developmental and economic plans to move the development wheel in various fields and promote the economic sector in Yemen, especially in light of the challenges facing this sector.



