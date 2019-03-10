ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 12:04:07ص
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يؤدي اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، الدكتور حسين عبد الله مقبولي نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
ليفربول يفوز على بيرنلي 4-2 ويواصل ملاحقة سيتي
واصل نادي ليفربول مطاردة مانشستر سيتي في صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بفوزه اليوم على ضيفه بيرنلي (4-2)، في الأسبوع الـ30 من المسابقة، وذلك بعد ان أحرز روبرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني هدفين لكل منهما .
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة حجة تدين مجزرة العدوان في منطقة طلان بكشر
رئيس الوزراء يعزي أسر ضحايا الطائرة الإثيوبية المنكوبة
تنفيذي الرجم بالمحويت يناقش الأوضاع الخدمية
تفقد مخرجات مشروع النقد مقابل العمل في حجة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Deputy PM for Developmental Affairs sworn in before President al- Mashat
[10/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 10 (Saba) – Dr. Hussein Abdullah Maqboli on Sunday was sworn in before President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on the occasion of his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister for Developmental and Economic Affairs.

Following the swearing-in, Dr. Maqboli presented two developmental and economic plans to move the development wheel in various fields and promote the economic sector in Yemen, especially in light of the challenges facing this sector.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل في مديرية كشر بحجة
[08/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by