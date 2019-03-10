President al-Mashat discusses with FM implementation of Stockholm agreement [10/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 10 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Sunday discussed with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf aspects related to the implementation of Stockholm Agreement despite the other party's disavowal of its obligations.



The meeting dealt with the role of Yemeni diplomacy in explaining to the world unseriousness of Saudi-led aggression coalition in bringing peace to Yemen and its attempt to thwart any international efforts in this regard.



The meeting touched on aspects of coordination with international and humanitarian organizations in order to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the worsening humanitarian situation caused by the aggression and siege.



The president praised the great role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in communicating with the world, conveying the grievance of the Yemeni people, and breaking the diplomatic siege imposed by the aggression coalition on Yemen.





BA

Saba