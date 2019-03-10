President stresses enhancing efforts to face epidemics, diseases

SANAA, March. 10 (Saba) – President Mahdi al-Mashat on Sunday stressed on the importance of doubling efforts to address epidemics and diseases that spread as a result of systematic targeting to infrastructure in the health sector by the Saudi aggression.

During his meeting with Health Minister Taha al-Mutawakil, al-Mashat stressed the significance of supporting the health sector for providing and improving its services.

The officials discussed the plans and achievements made by Health Ministry for the current year to face difficulties and the prevention of access to medicines and medical supplies due to the war and siege imposed by the aggression on the Yemeni people.

The meeting dealt with the progress of hospitals and medical facilities to improve medical services provided to citizens and to combat cholera cases and other diseases.

saba