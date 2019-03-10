President meets Sheikh Fadl Mahmoud Mana [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) -President Mahdi al-Mashat, met on Sunday with Shura Council member Sheikh Fadl Mahmoud Mana, one of the sheikhs of the of Bani Hashish district, in sanaa province.



During the meeting, the role of the sheikhs in mobilizing the men and the support convoys to confront the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition and thwart their plans was discussed.



The meeting touched on the aspects related to the role of sheikhs and dignitaries in promoting alignment and cohesion, solving citizens' issues and confronting all those who try to provoke strife and conflicts among the members of society to serve the agendas of aggression.



The President stressed the importance of the role of the sheikhs at this stage that the country is going through as a result of aggression and siege.



He noted the positions and sacrifices of the sheikhs and all citizens of the district of Bani Hashish in the face of the forces of aggression , all convoys sent for the fronts of honor and heroism.





AA

Saba