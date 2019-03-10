ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 12:04:07ص
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يؤدي اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، الدكتور حسين عبد الله مقبولي نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
ليفربول يفوز على بيرنلي 4-2 ويواصل ملاحقة سيتي
واصل نادي ليفربول مطاردة مانشستر سيتي في صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بفوزه اليوم على ضيفه بيرنلي (4-2)، في الأسبوع الـ30 من المسابقة، وذلك بعد ان أحرز روبرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني هدفين لكل منهما .
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة حجة تدين مجزرة العدوان في منطقة طلان بكشر
رئيس الوزراء يعزي أسر ضحايا الطائرة الإثيوبية المنكوبة
تنفيذي الرجم بالمحويت يناقش الأوضاع الخدمية
تفقد مخرجات مشروع النقد مقابل العمل في حجة
  Local
President meets Sheikh Fadl Mahmoud Mana
[10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) -President Mahdi al-Mashat, met on Sunday with Shura Council member Sheikh Fadl Mahmoud Mana, one of the sheikhs of the of Bani Hashish district, in sanaa province.

During the meeting, the role of the sheikhs in mobilizing the men and the support convoys to confront the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition and thwart their plans was discussed.

The meeting touched on the aspects related to the role of sheikhs and dignitaries in promoting alignment and cohesion, solving citizens' issues and confronting all those who try to provoke strife and conflicts among the members of society to serve the agendas of aggression.

The President stressed the importance of the role of the sheikhs at this stage that the country is going through as a result of aggression and siege.

He noted the positions and sacrifices of the sheikhs and all citizens of the district of Bani Hashish in the face of the forces of aggression , all convoys sent for the fronts of honor and heroism.


AA
Saba
