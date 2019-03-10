Amran governor inspects several projects to improve prisons' services

AMRAN, March. 10 (Saba) – Amran governor Faisal Jaman on Sunday inspected several projects and to improve services needed by prisons in Saada, Amran and Hajjah province.

During his visit with representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission, the governor was briefed the projects implemented and backed by ICRC in the field of water and environmental sanitation.

Jaman stressed the importance of providing assistance for jails, especially in light of the situation experienced by the country, which led to the aggravation of the humanitarian situation.

The governor reviewed the difficulties and cellmates facing the health sector due to the direct and indirect damages caused by the ongoing war and siege imposed by the aggression states on the Yemeni people.

saba