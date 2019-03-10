Women rally in Amran holds to reject normalization with Zionist entity

AMRAN, March. 10 (Saba) - A protest rally was staged on Sunday by Women's organization in Amran city to denounce the continuation of Saudi aggression's war crimes and reject normalization with the Zionist entity.

At the rally, the organization affirmed the Yemeni people represents itself and stand to alongside the Palestinian cause to defend the land and holy places.

The participants also condemned the international community's silence towards the war crimes and violations committed by the aggression against the Yemeni people.

They raised banners and slogans that calls to boycott American and Israeli products and goods, which support continuously this the coalrIon to kill Yemenis and destroy infrastructure.

The protesters praised the army's triumphs achieving on the ground against the aggression in the fronts.

