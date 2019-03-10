FM, WHO Representative discuss health situations in Yemen [10/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday discussed with the newly-appointed Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Yemen Dr. Altaf Musani the deteriorating health situations in Yemen as a result of the war and siege.



In the meeting, Sharaf welcomed the organization new representative, indicating to the organization's role in cooperation with local medical centers and hospitals in addressing the health disaster caused by the cholera epidemic, which has spread recently in the provinces.



The minister referred to the suffering of patients with renal failure because of their constant need for kidney dialysis, especially in light of the obstruction of the entry of medicines by the aggression countries.



Dr. Musani confirmed that WHO seeks to strengthen its relations with local health centers and institutions in order to provide health services to Yemeni citizens.





