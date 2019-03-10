ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 12:04:07ص
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يؤدي اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، الدكتور حسين عبد الله مقبولي نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
ليفربول يفوز على بيرنلي 4-2 ويواصل ملاحقة سيتي
واصل نادي ليفربول مطاردة مانشستر سيتي في صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بفوزه اليوم على ضيفه بيرنلي (4-2)، في الأسبوع الـ30 من المسابقة، وذلك بعد ان أحرز روبرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني هدفين لكل منهما .
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة حجة تدين مجزرة العدوان في منطقة طلان بكشر
رئيس الوزراء يعزي أسر ضحايا الطائرة الإثيوبية المنكوبة
تنفيذي الرجم بالمحويت يناقش الأوضاع الخدمية
تفقد مخرجات مشروع النقد مقابل العمل في حجة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
FM, WHO Representative discuss health situations in Yemen
[10/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday discussed with the newly-appointed Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Yemen Dr. Altaf Musani the deteriorating health situations in Yemen as a result of the war and siege.

In the meeting, Sharaf welcomed the organization new representative, indicating to the organization's role in cooperation with local medical centers and hospitals in addressing the health disaster caused by the cholera epidemic, which has spread recently in the provinces.

The minister referred to the suffering of patients with renal failure because of their constant need for kidney dialysis, especially in light of the obstruction of the entry of medicines by the aggression countries.

Dr. Musani confirmed that WHO seeks to strengthen its relations with local health centers and institutions in order to provide health services to Yemeni citizens.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل في مديرية كشر بحجة
[08/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by