Laws enforcement ensures fight against commercial fraud: Minister of Industry [10/مارس/2019]

SANAA, March 10 (Saba) – Minister of Industry and Trade Abdulwahab al-Dura on Sunday stressed the importance of enforcing laws to prevent and combat the phenomenon of commercial fraud and protect consumers from dangers of the counterfeit and smuggled goods.



A the opening of a symposium on the commercial Fraud and its effects on the national production and consumers in the capital Sanaa, the minister called for uniting efforts of the concerned bodies, institutions and civil society organizations to combat the phenomenon of commercial fraud.



In the symposium, the minister indicated that the most dangerous issue in smuggling is the smuggling of medicines, as they are related to citizens' health. He said that the state has taken several measures in this regard and is working to encourage the national pharmaceutical industries.



The minister praised the role of the Standardization Metrology and Quality Control Organization as the first line of defense for consumer protection through the control of goods entering the country.



He also hailed the efforts of the Yemeni Society for Consumer Protection and its orientation towards raising the awareness of society about the dangers of counterfeit goods.





BA



Saba