ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 11 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 12:04:07ص
نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية يؤدي اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس المشاط
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم، الدكتور حسين عبد الله مقبولي نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون التنموية والاقتصادية.
الأسد: الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحرب الاقتصادية
أكد الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد أن الحرب على سوريا بدأت تأخذ شكلا جديدا أساسه الحصار والحرب الاقتصادية، مشيرا إلى أن الحرب على الإرهاب في سوريا هي جزء من حرب واسعة على الساحة الدولية.
المركزي الصيني يتعهد بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد مع تراجع القروض المصرفية
تعهد البنك المركزي الصيني اليوم بمزيد من الدعم للاقتصاد الذي يتباطأ من خلال تحفيز الاقتراض وخفض تكلفته في أعقاب بيانات أظهرت انخفاضا حادا للإقراض المصرفي في فبراير جراء عوامل موسمية.
ليفربول يفوز على بيرنلي 4-2 ويواصل ملاحقة سيتي
واصل نادي ليفربول مطاردة مانشستر سيتي في صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، بفوزه اليوم على ضيفه بيرنلي (4-2)، في الأسبوع الـ30 من المسابقة، وذلك بعد ان أحرز روبرتو فيرمينو وساديو ماني هدفين لكل منهما .
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة حجة تدين مجزرة العدوان في منطقة طلان بكشر
رئيس الوزراء يعزي أسر ضحايا الطائرة الإثيوبية المنكوبة
تنفيذي الرجم بالمحويت يناقش الأوضاع الخدمية
تفقد مخرجات مشروع النقد مقابل العمل في حجة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Laws enforcement ensures fight against commercial fraud: Minister of Industry
[10/مارس/2019]
SANAA, March 10 (Saba) – Minister of Industry and Trade Abdulwahab al-Dura on Sunday stressed the importance of enforcing laws to prevent and combat the phenomenon of commercial fraud and protect consumers from dangers of the counterfeit and smuggled goods.

A the opening of a symposium on the commercial Fraud and its effects on the national production and consumers in the capital Sanaa, the minister called for uniting efforts of the concerned bodies, institutions and civil society organizations to combat the phenomenon of commercial fraud.

In the symposium, the minister indicated that the most dangerous issue in smuggling is the smuggling of medicines, as they are related to citizens' health. He said that the state has taken several measures in this regard and is working to encourage the national pharmaceutical industries.

The minister praised the role of the Standardization Metrology and Quality Control Organization as the first line of defense for consumer protection through the control of goods entering the country.

He also hailed the efforts of the Yemeni Society for Consumer Protection and its orientation towards raising the awareness of society about the dangers of counterfeit goods.


BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل في مديرية كشر بحجة
[08/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by