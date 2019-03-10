Army recovers several sites from saudi-led mercenaries in Najran [10/مارس/2019] NAJRN, March 10 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, on Saturday launched an qualitative attack on site of Shabaka, Najran province, which led to recover all sites from their troops, a military official told Saba.



The attack in Shabaka led to heavy human and material losses in the ranks of mercenaries, he said.



Meanwhile, the army destroyed a saudi-led military vehicle carrying several mercenaries which led to killing its crew's members, he said.





AA

Saba